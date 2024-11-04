Vorteilswelt
AMS concerned

Number of long-term unemployed continues to rise

04.11.2024 12:30

Industry is suffering from the recession, uncertainty is spreading because the gaps in many order books are getting bigger and bigger - while domestic companies are suffering more and more from the economic situation, this is reflected relatively little in the statistics of the AMS Upper Austria. With an unemployment rate of 4.6 percent, the Land ob der Enns is the model federal state.

33,797 Upper Austrians were looking for work in October, of which 15,447 were women and 18,350 men. In addition, 10,548 people were still in training and therefore also not an active part of the labor market. Compared to October 2023, this represents an increase of just over 5,000 people who were looking for work.

"The uniform increase in jobseekers is evident across all levels of education, while the decline in vacancies is evident across all sectors," says Iris Schmidt, Managing Director of the Upper Austrian Public Employment Service.

With an unemployment rate of 4.6 percent, Upper Austria is the model federal state: no other federal state has such a low rate as the Land ob der Enns. Nevertheless, Iris Schmidt is not fooled by this.

It gets more difficult for people with health restrictions
A closer analysis of the figures reveals that older people and people with health restrictions are finding it more difficult to stay in work. Year-on-year, for example, the number of people without a job and with health restrictions rose to 10,423, compared to 8,908 in October 2023.

Schmidt is concerned about the increase in the number of long-term unemployed. According to the statistics, 7,904 Upper Austrians were affected by this fate in October. "Measures to stabilize long-term unemployment are already being implemented and should take effect in the coming months," said the head of the AMS Upper Austria. Anyone who has been registered with the AMS for more than 365 days is considered to be long-term unemployed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
