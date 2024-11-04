Alpine’s success also affects the account

Ocon said it was "like the good old days when we started karting in similar conditions". He was "over the moon that I can share this podium with Pierre". For him, it was the best result since his victory in Hungary in 2021, his only one in Formula 1 so far. He added: "It proves again that we can do it and we just have to keep working hard in the last three races." With Sunday's 33 points, Alpine now has 49 points to its name, three more than Haas and five more than RB.