2nd class North A

Winter crown surprisingly awarded at the green table

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 22:00

Unexpectedly early preliminary decision in the 2nd class North A: Perwang/Michaelbeuern secured the winter crown - and not only through their own victories, but also through the surprising defeat of Oberndorf at the "green table".

In an unusual twist, Oberndorf's most recent triumph against Thalgau 1b was subsequently counted as a 3-0 defeat. The curious reason: The scorer of the winning goal, Cvijanovic, who was decisive for the 2:1 in the match, was not on the official match report. "We have to learn from this unnecessary mistake," said an annoyed Oberndorf coach Robert Doknjas. A mistake by the coach, which promptly led to an official protest and the scoring of the match being overturned within a week. A bitter setback for Oberndorf, who had previously fought their way back to within three points of the league leaders - even with a win in the direct duel. "At the end of the season, we still want to be top of the table even without these points," said Perwang/Michaelbeuern coach James Clark, confident of victory.

The winter crown is just a snapshot. Our goal awaits us at the end of the season.

Perwang/Michaelbeuern-Coach James Clark

Confident against stronger opponents
This weekend showed that the league leaders are not willing to leave the season to chance or administrative errors. The team proved with a 3:1 victory at Hallwang 1b, who had been strengthened "from above", that they can also justify their claim to be fall champions on the pitch. In a controlled game, Hansi Stockhammer laid the foundation for the subsequent away win with a brace after 25 minutes. "We can be particularly pleased with our performance because Hallwang started with 4 or 5 players from the Salzburg league," Clark explained proudly. 

Captain led the way
At the same time, Oberndorf bounced back from their bitter disappointment at the green table with an important 4:2 win at Leopoldskron-Moos. The game turned out to be a tough battle: The home team managed to equalize twice, but Oberndorf's Marjan Zubanovic could not be dissuaded from going one better time and again. The captain took the frustration out of his soul with a performance of will and a four-goal haul.

Nobody was angry with the coaching team for this mistake. You can see that in the result!

Oberndorf-Trainer Robert Doknjas

The table thus remains unchanged, with Perwang/Michaelbeuern as the sovereign winter king and six points ahead of closest rival Oberndorf. The two rivals go into the final round before the winter break with this cushion - Oberndorf is already planning to start the race to catch up in the spring. "We now have to come even closer together as a team in order to close the gap," said Robert Doknjas confidently.

An event like this can bring us even closer together.

Oberndorf-Trainer Robert Doknjas

The winter crown has also already been awarded in the other 2nd classes: In the 2nd class North B, Croatia Salzburg is the fall champion after the 10:1 thrashing against Liefering, in the 2nd class South A the flawless Wagrain/Kleinarl has already been the champion for two rounds and in the 2nd class South B Wald-Königsleiten despite the first point loss at 3:3 in Lend. Thomas Schaier

2nd class North A: SSK 1919 - Straßwalchen 1b 3:3 (3:1), Bürmoos 1b - Thalgau 1b 2:1 (1:0), Neumarkt 1b - Schleedorf 0:1 (0:0), Leopoldskron-Moos - Oberndorfer SK 2:4 (2:2), Hallwang 1b - Perwang/Michaelbeuern 1:3 (1:2).

