2nd class North A
Winter crown surprisingly awarded at the green table
Unexpectedly early preliminary decision in the 2nd class North A: Perwang/Michaelbeuern secured the winter crown - and not only through their own victories, but also through the surprising defeat of Oberndorf at the "green table".
In an unusual twist, Oberndorf's most recent triumph against Thalgau 1b was subsequently counted as a 3-0 defeat. The curious reason: The scorer of the winning goal, Cvijanovic, who was decisive for the 2:1 in the match, was not on the official match report. "We have to learn from this unnecessary mistake," said an annoyed Oberndorf coach Robert Doknjas. A mistake by the coach, which promptly led to an official protest and the scoring of the match being overturned within a week. A bitter setback for Oberndorf, who had previously fought their way back to within three points of the league leaders - even with a win in the direct duel. "At the end of the season, we still want to be top of the table even without these points," said Perwang/Michaelbeuern coach James Clark, confident of victory.
The winter crown is just a snapshot. Our goal awaits us at the end of the season.
Perwang/Michaelbeuern-Coach James Clark
Confident against stronger opponents
This weekend showed that the league leaders are not willing to leave the season to chance or administrative errors. The team proved with a 3:1 victory at Hallwang 1b, who had been strengthened "from above", that they can also justify their claim to be fall champions on the pitch. In a controlled game, Hansi Stockhammer laid the foundation for the subsequent away win with a brace after 25 minutes. "We can be particularly pleased with our performance because Hallwang started with 4 or 5 players from the Salzburg league," Clark explained proudly.
Captain led the way
At the same time, Oberndorf bounced back from their bitter disappointment at the green table with an important 4:2 win at Leopoldskron-Moos. The game turned out to be a tough battle: The home team managed to equalize twice, but Oberndorf's Marjan Zubanovic could not be dissuaded from going one better time and again. The captain took the frustration out of his soul with a performance of will and a four-goal haul.
Nobody was angry with the coaching team for this mistake. You can see that in the result!
Oberndorf-Trainer Robert Doknjas
The table thus remains unchanged, with Perwang/Michaelbeuern as the sovereign winter king and six points ahead of closest rival Oberndorf. The two rivals go into the final round before the winter break with this cushion - Oberndorf is already planning to start the race to catch up in the spring. "We now have to come even closer together as a team in order to close the gap," said Robert Doknjas confidently.
An event like this can bring us even closer together.
Oberndorf-Trainer Robert Doknjas
The winter crown has also already been awarded in the other 2nd classes: In the 2nd class North B, Croatia Salzburg is the fall champion after the 10:1 thrashing against Liefering, in the 2nd class South A the flawless Wagrain/Kleinarl has already been the champion for two rounds and in the 2nd class South B Wald-Königsleiten despite the first point loss at 3:3 in Lend. Thomas Schaier
2nd class North A: SSK 1919 - Straßwalchen 1b 3:3 (3:1), Bürmoos 1b - Thalgau 1b 2:1 (1:0), Neumarkt 1b - Schleedorf 0:1 (0:0), Leopoldskron-Moos - Oberndorfer SK 2:4 (2:2), Hallwang 1b - Perwang/Michaelbeuern 1:3 (1:2).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.