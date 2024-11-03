Winter crown surprisingly awarded at the green table

In an unusual twist, Oberndorf's most recent triumph against Thalgau 1b was subsequently counted as a 3-0 defeat. The curious reason: The scorer of the winning goal, Cvijanovic, who was decisive for the 2:1 in the match, was not on the official match report. "We have to learn from this unnecessary mistake," said an annoyed Oberndorf coach Robert Doknjas. A mistake by the coach, which promptly led to an official protest and the scoring of the match being overturned within a week. A bitter setback for Oberndorf, who had previously fought their way back to within three points of the league leaders - even with a win in the direct duel. "At the end of the season, we still want to be top of the table even without these points," said Perwang/Michaelbeuern coach James Clark, confident of victory.