Talented rower Roidmayer dreams of the Olympics

At the weekend, he almost finished the season with a medal at the Coupe de la Jeunesse in Los Alcazares (Sp), where the duo came fourth. "The oven was simply out," said the man from Tennengau after the rowing duo easily made it through to the semi-finals. There, however, it was the end of the line against Poland. The race for the bronze medal followed just ten minutes later, but they were at the end of their tether. "Now I can finally relax." Which means that Roidmayer can cut back on training and "focus on school."