One more competition this year
Talented rower Roidmayer dreams of the Olympics
16-year-old Nikolas Roidmayer has big plans: Coastal rowing will be an Olympic sport from 2028, making the still young discipline attractive to talented rowers. The Halle native has therefore switched from flat water to the coast and is already showing his potential in international competitions.
Coastal rowing will be an Olympic sport from 2028 - a fact that makes the sport attractive to young talents. 16-year-old Nikolas Roidmayer thought so too. That's why the Halle native switched from flat water to the coast at the start of the season and is considered a great hope for the future. His first year in the combination sport of sprinting on the beach and rowing in the sea was quite successful. Together with his Upper Austrian partner Caroline Schwendinger, he took part in the U19 World Championships in Genoa (Italy).
At the weekend, he almost finished the season with a medal at the Coupe de la Jeunesse in Los Alcazares (Sp), where the duo came fourth. "The oven was simply out," said the man from Tennengau after the rowing duo easily made it through to the semi-finals. There, however, it was the end of the line against Poland. The race for the bronze medal followed just ten minutes later, but they were at the end of their tether. "Now I can finally relax." Which means that Roidmayer can cut back on training and "focus on school."
