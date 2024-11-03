Why an old promise is not being kept

This is why it remains at seven members

After the Carinthian Freedom Party called for a reduction in the size of the state government and the two governing parties announced this in their "Democracy Package" in 2015 (we reported), SP Club Chairman Herwig Seiser has now commented: "The 'Democracy Package' was a working paper. And there was never a decision to reduce the size of the government. Our main focus was on strengthening the rights of the opposition in the paper." In addition, around 1.1 million euros were saved annually in the government offices during the years of red government participation. "This was achieved by reducing the number of staff compared to previous governments," explains the red party leader, who co-signed the "Democracy Package" together with VP party leader Markus Malle.