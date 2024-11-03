Formula 1 in Brazil
Rain chaos causes crash show in qualifying
The race weekend in Brazil continues to be affected by the rain. After qualifying had to be postponed from Saturday to Sunday due to the weather, there was still no peace and quiet. There were several accidents in qualifying that were to have consequences. Concerns about the race (starting at 16:30) are growing.
This qualifying session was not for the faint-hearted! The rain, which had already made a postponement to Sunday necessary, once again caused chaos. The first to suffer in Q1 was Williams driver Franco Colapinto. In the Senna-S, his car spun on the wet surface and the young Argentinian ended up in the wall.
Colapinto radioed "Sorry" and the red flag was waved for the first time. Shortly afterwards, George Russell spun in the Mercedes, but was eventually able to save himself. Carlos Sainz was less fortunate. His Ferrari spun at the exit of turn 1 and the Spaniard also ended up in the Senna-S. The mechanics have work ahead of them to get the car ready for the race.
The next red flag followed a crash involving Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll. His accident was more or less a Colapinto copy, but with potentially serious consequences for the World Championship. The crash occurred shortly before the end of Q2. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was prevented from completing a fast lap as a result and retired early in twelfth place after Q2 was not restarted.
Due to a penalty, he will only start the race from 17th on the grid, while McLaren driver Lando Norris, who was initially lucky to avoid dropping out of Q3, took pole position.
Heavy crash by Albon
While Red Bull's anger was unleashed, the crash show continued on the track. The second Aston Martin was the next to fly out of the race. Fernando Alonso, however, chose a new location for it, turn 11. The mechanics of the racing team have a lot to do, after all, both cars have to be serviced.
Williams, on the other hand, can save some of the effort - at least for the car of Alex Albon, who was the last to bring out a red flag. His car was badly damaged. Fortunately, the driver is fine - but there is no hope that the car will be ready for the race.
Rain could also play a key role in the Grand Prix this afternoon. Further accidents and important results for the championship battle could be the consequence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
