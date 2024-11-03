Vorteilswelt
At doctors and centers

Free flu vaccination campaign starts again in Vienna

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 12:16

From Monday, November 4, free flu vaccinations will be available again in Vienna. The vaccines are available at the ÖGK health centers and from doctors in private practice.

A total of around 250,000 vaccine doses are available, the City of Vienna announced in a press release on Sunday. The influenza vaccination will be offered in the three municipal vaccination centers, in the health centers of the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK), in vaccination buses and at doctors in private practice.

Gaal and Hacker make the start
To draw attention to the importance of the vaccination, Vienna's Deputy Mayor Kathrin Gaal and City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker will be vaccinated on Monday morning. Three different vaccines will be administered this year, including the nasal vaccine for children from the age of two and adolescents.

However, the city does not only recommend the offer to children, but also to people with chronic illnesses, the over-60s and staff in the health and care sector, for example.

Flu usually starts suddenly with a high temperature, cough, aching muscles and limbs, headaches and general weakness. With a flu-like infection, the fever is not as high and the illness is milder and quicker. Flu viruses are transmitted by droplets, for example through coughing and sneezing, and infection via hands is also possible.

Combination vaccinations with Covid-19
Combined vaccination appointments with Covid-19 are also being offered again this season. You will need to bring your e-card, vaccination certificate, photo ID and a completed information sheet.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

