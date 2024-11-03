“Will implement payment card for asylum seekers quickly”

"We need to tighten the screws further on the asylum system," says ÖVP Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, outlining the stricter approach to be taken by the federal government in future when he visits the "Steirerkrone" editorial team this week together with Governor Christopher Drexler. The three cornerstones of the strict course: the compulsory work requirement for asylum seekers in federal basic care facilities introduced in the summer, the value training courses that are also already underway and the first-time implementation of a benefits-in-kind card.