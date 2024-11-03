State Premier Drexler:
“Will implement payment card for asylum seekers quickly”
Together with ÖVP Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, Governor Christopher Drexler announces a stricter course in the area of integration: For example, the payment card for asylum seekers should be introduced as quickly as possible: "There must be an end to cash payments!"
"We need to tighten the screws further on the asylum system," says ÖVP Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, outlining the stricter approach to be taken by the federal government in future when he visits the "Steirerkrone" editorial team this week together with Governor Christopher Drexler. The three cornerstones of the strict course: the compulsory work requirement for asylum seekers in federal basic care facilities introduced in the summer, the value training courses that are also already underway and the first-time implementation of a benefits-in-kind card.
14,000 hours of compulsory service already completed
And these are the initial figures for Styria: Since mid-July, 136 asylum seekers have completed 14,000 hours of community service in federal accommodation, while 165 people have also completed the values courses.
"We will follow the federal model, which requires asylum seekers to perform ten hours of community service per month. That is the minimum I want to implement for Styria," emphasized Drexler. This includes, for example, the maintenance of parks or sports areas owned by the municipality. Internalizing our values is also essential for integration. "Anyone who doesn't complete the standard courses or doesn't do the work assigned to them must expect their benefits to be cut," announces the regional head.
"There must be an end to cash payments!"
And he wants to introduce the payment card for asylum seekers as quickly as possible: "We are participating in the current federal tender. There must be an end to cash payments!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
