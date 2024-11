Bregenz content with draw at Rapid

SW Bregenz completed their Herculean week (first the derby against Lustenau, then the ÖFB Cup against GAK) with a 1-1 draw at Rapid Vienna's amateurs without defeat. And due to the heavy workload, coach Regi van Acker was not unhappy with the point in the capital. "We have to be satisfied this time. It was a very exhausting week. And Rapid were a very good opponent."