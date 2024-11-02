Stewards take action
Penalty for Leclerc: “Don’t want to end up like Max”
Charles Leclerc used the F-word at the press conference after the Mexico GP and has to pay a fine of 10,000 euros. "Oh, sorry! Oh no, oh no! I don't want to end up like Max," said the Monegasque immediately when he realized his mistake.
The Ferrari driver was lucky and the stewards were merciful.
Leclerc had made a mistake when describing his loss of position to Lando Norris in the last corner last Sunday in Mexico. "I had oversteer and when I corrected that, I had oversteer again on the other side and then I thought to myself: 'Fuck'," said Leclerc.
However, he immediately realized his mistake and added: "Oh, sorry! Oh no, oh no! I don't want to end up like Max!"
Suspended sentence
As Leclerc immediately showed remorse, the stewards set the fine for Leclerc at 10,000 euros. Half of this is suspended. If he swears again within the next twelve months, the next fine will follow. "Leclerc immediately realized his mistake and apologized," said the stewards, who also stated: "Such language is not considered appropriate for broadcasting."
"It is misconduct as defined in Article 20 of the International Sporting Code and a breach of Article 12.2.1.k. The stewards acknowledge that the language was not directed at anyone or any group and that Leclerc immediately apologized," the stewards continued in their ruling.
In future, Leclerc will therefore have to exercise some restraint at press conferences.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
