Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Stewards take action

Penalty for Leclerc: “Don’t want to end up like Max”

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 07:49

Charles Leclerc used the F-word at the press conference after the Mexico GP and has to pay a fine of 10,000 euros. "Oh, sorry! Oh no, oh no! I don't want to end up like Max," said the Monegasque immediately when he realized his mistake.

0 Kommentare

The Ferrari driver was lucky and the stewards were merciful.

Leclerc had made a mistake when describing his loss of position to Lando Norris in the last corner last Sunday in Mexico. "I had oversteer and when I corrected that, I had oversteer again on the other side and then I thought to myself: 'Fuck'," said Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc (Bild: BENJAMIN CREMEL)
Charles Leclerc
(Bild: BENJAMIN CREMEL)

However, he immediately realized his mistake and added: "Oh, sorry! Oh no, oh no! I don't want to end up like Max!"

As a reminder, Verstappen was penalized in Singapore for using the F-word and sentenced to community service.

Suspended sentence
As Leclerc immediately showed remorse, the stewards set the fine for Leclerc at 10,000 euros. Half of this is suspended. If he swears again within the next twelve months, the next fine will follow. "Leclerc immediately realized his mistake and apologized," said the stewards, who also stated: "Such language is not considered appropriate for broadcasting."

"It is misconduct as defined in Article 20 of the International Sporting Code and a breach of Article 12.2.1.k. The stewards acknowledge that the language was not directed at anyone or any group and that Leclerc immediately apologized," the stewards continued in their ruling.

In future, Leclerc will therefore have to exercise some restraint at press conferences.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf