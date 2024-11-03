Vorteilswelt
Dispute over Mercosur pact

Farmers criticize: hormone-laced schnitzel from Brazil

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 10:00

Our farmers are once again taking to the barricades. According to EU mandatary Alexander Bernhuber (ÖVP), the "hormone schnitzel" from Brazil is just a foretaste of the Mercosur Pact, which could be finalized in November. 

0 Kommentare

At a meeting of the heads of government at the end of November, the controversial Mercosur Pact is due to be agreed. Would you like a foretaste? Among other things, the agreement would allow the import of beef from Brazil.

The politically bitter aftertaste
This would have a bitter aftertaste for farmers, but also for consumers. As an EU report reveals, Brazil allows the use of the hormone oestradiol 17 for fattening cattle. A substance that is considered dangerous in this country and has been banned in the EU since 1988.

Farms that supply animals to the EU must actually guarantee that this substance has not been used. However, the farmers' association criticizes that the use of the product is not documented on site. Alexander Bernhuber, EU mandatary for the ÖVP, sounds the alarm: "No farmer in Austria could afford to do what is commonplace in Brazil! Our farms must not be sacrificed for the profits of these agricultural corporations in South America. We need an immediate import ban on Brazilian beef! The EU must open its eyes and finally stand up for the safety of its citizens and the protection of domestic farmers."

No to Mercosur should be included in the intergovernmental pact
As long as Brazil cannot prove that it adheres to EU standards, not a single kilo should cross our borders, say the farmers. According to Bernhuber, the no to the Mercosur pact "must be included in the next government program without ifs and buts". If it's not already too late for that ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

