Expensive tickets: You can only get music for a lot of money

Instead of a hit party, the fans are now frustrated and have been deprived of their money, ranting on Facebook: "The biggest crooks! Even though they knew they were broke, they were still busy selling tickets. According to Ö-Ticket, we won't even get our money back. Shame on you," rumbles Gabi. Ingrid is also annoyed: "Really bad, I've thrown 360 euros to the wind". The audience pays the bill. This "one-timer" unsettles the concertgoers, who become much more reluctant to buy tickets. This is also confirmed by the organizer and "Nockis" manager Gustl Viertbauer: "People don't go to concerts as often as they used to. Going to a concert once a month is no longer an option for many people. The maximum is two to four concerts a year".