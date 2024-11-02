Vorteilswelt
Forest is surrounded

Drexler: Car recently parked, weapon found

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 11:22

New findings in the search for Roland Drexler: His getaway car, which was found on Friday morning, was probably parked there the night before. The police also found a long gun in the vehicle. This means that the suspected double murderer is probably still on the road with two of his original three weapons.

The police received an emergency call on Friday morning: a witness reported that he had found Roland Drexler's Caddy in a wooded area between Altenfelden and Arnreit in the Mühlviertel. The results of the investigation emerged on Saturday morning.

The car had probably only been parked at the site on Friday night. This was the result of further witness statements, which were combined by the police. However, it is not yet clear exactly when the Caddy was last used.

In addition, the police found a long gun in the parked vehicle - it was not camouflaged or hidden under foliage. Originally, Roland Drexler, who is said to have shot two people on Monday, had fled with two long guns and a handgun. It can therefore be assumed that the wanted suspected double murderer is still traveling with a rifle and a pistol.

On Saturday morning, the police thoroughly searched Drexler's car, which is still at the site of the discovery, but had to proceed with extreme caution, as there is still a risk that the fugitive is in the immediate vicinity.

The wooded area near where the car was found is still surrounded by emergency services and the manhunt is in full swing. Around 250 emergency services and numerous technical resources are involved.

As early as Saturday night, the police searched the area around the location where the getaway car was found, near the scene of the first murder in Fraunschlag (municipality of Altenfelden), with 250 officers. There is still no trace of Drexler, even drones and thermal imaging cameras were unable to track down the suspected perpetrator during the night.

