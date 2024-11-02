Fideler Mölltaler gets his own waterfall

"Value for eternity"

Huby Mayer could hardly put his joy into words when he received the gift. "This is a value for eternity. I spent my youth right next to it, at the Oberschweigerhof, and I still have many fond memories of admiring my favorite flowers, the chamois roasn, in the rocks next to the waterfall," said Mayer, touched. Incidentally, the Huby Mayer waterfall is a popular stopping point on the Adria Trail and can be seen from the road in the direction of the Mölltal Glacier.