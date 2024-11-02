Vorteilswelt
Birthday present

Fideler Mölltaler gets his own waterfall

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 15:00

The municipality of Flattach gave the successful musician and composer Huby Mayer a very special gift on his 70th birthday. The Mölltal original can now call a natural jewel his own.

0 Kommentare

"He has a big heart for the community, lives and breathes his love of his homeland and is there for our clubs in particular. There is probably almost no group for which Huby has not yet composed a song," says Flattach Mayor Kurt Schober, expressing his gratitude for the commitment of musician Huby Mayer. "Our Huby is simply a musical jack-of-all-trades."

This year, the Mölltal songwriter and gifted musician celebrated his 70th birthday (we reported). And the community representatives came up with something special to mark the occasion. "We thought about it for a long time, then we came up with an idea," says Schober and adds: "We're giving him the Innerfraganter waterfall as a present!"

"Value for eternity"
Huby Mayer could hardly put his joy into words when he received the gift. "This is a value for eternity. I spent my youth right next to it, at the Oberschweigerhof, and I still have many fond memories of admiring my favorite flowers, the chamois roasn, in the rocks next to the waterfall," said Mayer, touched. Incidentally, the Huby Mayer waterfall is a popular stopping point on the Adria Trail and can be seen from the road in the direction of the Mölltal Glacier.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisa Aschbacher
Elisa Aschbacher
