Ice Hockey League
Top clubs Graz 99ers, Salzburg and KAC lose!
With their third defeat in the last four games, the Graz99ers have lost further ground on the top duo in the ICE Hockey League!
The Styrians lost to the Black Wings 3:4 after a penalty shootout in Linz on Friday and are now third in the table, seven points behind HCB Südtirol, who won the derby against Pustertal 4:2, and four points behind Fehervar (5:3 in Asiago). Champions Red Bull Salzburg and runners-up KAC also suffered defeats.
Revenge for the defeat in the first season duel
The Black Wings Linz managed to get revenge against Graz for their defeat in the first duel of the season. The Styrians overturned a 2-0 deficit in the final period and also equalized the lead with the second goal by Brian Lebler (53rd) thanks to Casey Bailey 48 seconds before the end. However, the 99ers were unable to beat goalkeeper Rasmus Tirronen in the penalty shootout, with Shawn St. Amant and Graham Knott scoring for Linz.
Champions Salzburg dropped back to fifth place.
VSV took the momentum from the derby win against the KAC with them and celebrated their first win in the Salzburg Eisarena since January 2021 with a 3-2 victory. Alex Wall (6th) and Max Coatta (25th/PP) put Villach 2:0 ahead, while the Red Bulls tied the game through Benjamin Nissner (33rd) and Thomas Raffl (40th). The champions were unable to counter the third VSV goal by Chase Pearson (50) and dropped back to fifth place.
After six defeats in seven games, the Innsbruck Sharks won 4:1 against the KAC in Klagenfurt. Yushiroh Hirano (32nd) and Patrick Grasso (35th) scored twice in the middle third to make it 3:1. The KAC were also unable to capitalize on four minutes of overtime in the final period and were unsuccessful on the power play for the sixth game in a row. Pioneers Vorarlberg, who are bottom of the table, lost 2:4 away at Olimpija Ljubljana.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
