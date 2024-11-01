Top clubs Graz 99ers, Salzburg and KAC lose!

Revenge for the defeat in the first season duel

The Black Wings Linz managed to get revenge against Graz for their defeat in the first duel of the season. The Styrians overturned a 2-0 deficit in the final period and also equalized the lead with the second goal by Brian Lebler (53rd) thanks to Casey Bailey 48 seconds before the end. However, the 99ers were unable to beat goalkeeper Rasmus Tirronen in the penalty shootout, with Shawn St. Amant and Graham Knott scoring for Linz.