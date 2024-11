“This is the source of all Untersberg legends”

Military history museum handed over the "treasure"

Lazarus Gitschner has seen a lot: from Emperor Karl to the Battle of Walserfeld and the pear tree there, which will only turn green again on Judgement Day. And so the little book came to the Bachschmiede: Following a recent "Krone" report about a legend book in the Bachschmiede that is around 100 years old, the Wehrgeschichtliches Museum at the Schwarzenberg barracks got in touch: They have a much older booklet.