Increase penalties
Combating growing radicalism in schools
The exchange with Viennese principal Christian Klar reinforces Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner's call for higher penalties for parents.
Almost two weeks ago, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner announced an action plan in the fight against radicalism. The focus of this "major task" is primarily on schools. In order to nip the threat of radical Islam in the bud, the head of the province is once again calling for tougher penalties for parents who do not comply with their duty to cooperate in the integration of their children in schools.
Instead of the current maximum of 440 euros, the penalty should be increased to 2500 euros. In other words, five times higher than before. "Our children and teachers have a right to learn in a non-violent environment," explains Mikl-Leitner.
We have to make it clear to young radicals how they should behave. Schools are a place of togetherness and respect; violence has no place here.
Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner
For more insights beyond the borders of Lower Austria, the governor invited the Viennese school principal Christian Klar to an exchange. And was shocked by his comments: Because it is not only the increasing propensity for violence in schools and the powerlessness of teachers in the face of this, but above all the contempt of Muslim pupils towards other religions - girls who do not! Girls who do not wear headscarves are bullied at his secondary school, for example, set alarm bells ringing for Mikl-Leitner.
Such developments can only be stopped with clear rules and stricter penalties, she says, citing "indispensable duties of a future government".
Situation in schools
The proposals would require an amendment to the Compulsory Education Act in order to expand the catalog of obligations to cooperate. The workload for teaching staff would remain the same. "We need a strong school in which the basic attitude and values of a democracy are exemplified and enforced," says Klar. There is no place for violence and radical tendencies here.
