Combating growing radicalism in schools

For more insights beyond the borders of Lower Austria, the governor invited the Viennese school principal Christian Klar to an exchange. And was shocked by his comments: Because it is not only the increasing propensity for violence in schools and the powerlessness of teachers in the face of this, but above all the contempt of Muslim pupils towards other religions - girls who do not! Girls who do not wear headscarves are bullied at his secondary school, for example, set alarm bells ringing for Mikl-Leitner.