In Villach
Joy of life fair with tips, tests & intoxication goggles
The Social and Health Days conclude their annual tour in the town on the Drau: lectures by doctors and other experts, a health street and helpful tips are on offer on Friday and Saturday at the Parkhotel.
The "Health Days Carinthia" association has been providing information on health topics at the highest scientific level, yet presented in an easily understandable way, since 2001. For years, the association has been making stops in Carinthian cities with the "Social and Health Days" under the motto "joie de vivre". This year's tour concludes with the fair in Villach.
The association around President Elisabeth Scheucher-Pichler and Vice President Karl-Heinz Scheriau has a large pool of doctors who can discuss medical issues, present therapies and give helpful tips in lectures, not least thanks to the contacts of its medical director Robert Schmidhofer.
"Joie de vivre" on Friday, November 8 (2.30 to 8 p.m.) and Saturday, November 9 (8.30 to 11.30 a.m.) in the Bamberg Sälen at the Parkhotel Villach. Admission is free. Program details at: www.gesundheitstage-kaernten.at
Michael Ausserwinkler, a medical doctor from Villach, has already been able to inform numerous visitors to the Lebensfreude trade fair in lectures. On Friday, November 8, he will also be giving a talk on the common ailment of joint pain at the opening of the Health Days (3.30 pm). Shoulder pain will be the topic of Helmut Emser from the Villach Private Clinic at 8 pm. "On Saturday from 9.30 am, doctor Patricia Winkler Payer will be explaining how the gastrointestinal tract and thinking are connected. Medicine that comes from the kitchen will be presented by Primarius Georg Lexer on Saturday from 11.30 am.
Other experts will be giving helpful tips in lectures and at an exhibition. Visitors can also have all kinds of health values measured, try out the age simulation suit or the intoxication goggles.
