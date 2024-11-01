Joy of life fair with tips, tests & intoxication goggles

Michael Ausserwinkler, a medical doctor from Villach, has already been able to inform numerous visitors to the Lebensfreude trade fair in lectures. On Friday, November 8, he will also be giving a talk on the common ailment of joint pain at the opening of the Health Days (3.30 pm). Shoulder pain will be the topic of Helmut Emser from the Villach Private Clinic at 8 pm. "On Saturday from 9.30 am, doctor Patricia Winkler Payer will be explaining how the gastrointestinal tract and thinking are connected. Medicine that comes from the kitchen will be presented by Primarius Georg Lexer on Saturday from 11.30 am.