The only problem is that the Viennese has not had a chance to play for AEK Athens, who are currently third in the league. Neither in the 1:1 home draw against PAOK with the other ex-Rapidler Schwab and Murg, nor in the 0:1 at Panserraikos. "I'm fit. But we have more competition here than I had at my previous clubs," said the midfielder, who joined from Dinamo Zagreb - and remains positive ahead of Sunday's derby at Atromitos and Michorl. "My chance will come and I'll play more again. Just like at the start of the season."