Ljubicic in Athens
Ex-Rapidler Robert Ljubicic was only on the bench at AEK Athens recently. The midfield ace has a lot of competition at the Greek top team, but remains optimistic. The 25-year-old wants to return to the starting eleven soon, hopes to win the title and keeps in touch with "back home".
A giant double-headed eagle, symbol of the club, sits enthroned in front of the OPAP Arena. The new 32,500-seater oval has been his soccer home since January this year - and it's really loud. "Yes, it is," laughs Robert Ljubicic during the "Krone" visit. "Even from a neutral point of view, I think we have the best atmosphere in the whole of Greece. Playing at home is something else, there's a lot of energy."
The only problem is that the Viennese has not had a chance to play for AEK Athens, who are currently third in the league. Neither in the 1:1 home draw against PAOK with the other ex-Rapidler Schwab and Murg, nor in the 0:1 at Panserraikos. "I'm fit. But we have more competition here than I had at my previous clubs," said the midfielder, who joined from Dinamo Zagreb - and remains positive ahead of Sunday's derby at Atromitos and Michorl. "My chance will come and I'll play more again. Just like at the start of the season."
The 25-year-old was always allowed to start before a muscle blister stopped him. "It was a minor injury and then I was dropped from the starting eleven." The quality in the squad with Vida (Croatian World Cup runner-up), Martial (European Championship runner-up with France and Europa League winner with Manchester United) and Co. is great. "Also in the league in general. You have five clubs here fighting for the title."
Last season, AEK were close to the league title, but the eventual champions PAOK didn't show any weakness in the derby at Aris in the final round - leaving Ljubicic and keeper Stankovic (currently only a reserve) with only the runner-up title. "It's an extreme shame! It was also very close the year before, when my team won the title. This drive for first place is back in full force."
The simple ÖFB U21 international, who then decided to play for Croatia but has never made an appearance, still has a connection to Rapid. "Of course I do. I had a good time there. I don't watch every match now, but I do watch the results," says Robert, who is in almost daily contact with his brother Dejan, who was at Hütteldorf before him and is now at 1. FC Köln. He also keeps his home country close to his heart. "Athens is beautiful, I like it. But Vienna is still my favorite city."
