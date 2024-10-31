Gigantic sums
LA Dodgers buy the title with a billion!
Signing stars like Shohei Ohtani brought the Los Angeles Dodgers their eighth baseball title ++ 4:1 final victory over the New York Yankees ++ Serious rioting during "celebrations" in Los Angeles!
Unfortunately, money often wins titles in sport. The Los Angeles Dodgers invested over a billion dollars in the winter to win their eighth World Series title in history. At the center of this investment was the signing of megastar Shohei Ohtani, who became the highest earner in the sport with a 700 million dollar contract.
Freeman made history several times with the Dodgers
He went on to have a stellar season and played a key role in the Californians reaching the World Series against the New York Yankees. But it was Freddie Freeman in particular who became a hero. He made history several times with the Dodgers. In the first game, he hit the first walk-off Grand Slam home run in the history of the World Series in extra time.
Freeman also hit home runs in the next three games. In the deciding fifth, the Dodgers trailed 0-5 and turned the game around to win 7-6 for a 4-1 overall victory - the fourth biggest comeback in a final game.
"We'll be celebrating this for a long time!"
The players' party was also record-breaking. In the dressing room, they showered each other with so many drinks that they protected themselves with ski goggles. Freeman was sure that it was just the start of longer weeks of celebration: "We'll be celebrating this for a long time, because it's hard to win championships." However, Ohtani still has nine years left on his contract and is expected to pitch again next season. Frightening prospects for opponents.
Fire and looting
In Los Angeles, unfortunately, the Dodgers' triumph was not all cheers and fireworks, as some of the supporters got out of hand. Some idiots set fire to a bus, stores were looted and fireworks were fired at police officers. Devastating scenes that marred the jubilant celebration.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
