Flood in Spain: “Were trapped like rats”

Rainfall of biblical proportions

In some places, as much rain fell in one day as normally falls in a year - up to 400 liters per square meter in some places in the Valencia region, according to Aemet. Some stations even reported up to 600 liters of water. People, cars and trees, as well as infrastructure, were swept away in the floods. There was great devastation in many places. More precipitation fell in eight hours than during the most recent floods in Austria within five days.