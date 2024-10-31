SPÖ and Greens: Orbán as a role model harms the country

"Who is he inviting? An anti-democrat, anti-European and Putin apologist," said Green Party leader Werner Kogler in the direction of National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ). The Hungarian head of government had dismantled democracy and at the same time "pocketed many billions", while young people in his country would no longer have any prospects without the "EU billions". "We Greens do not want and will not allow these undesirable developments in our country."