Visit to Vienna
SPÖ and Greens: Orbán as a role model harms the country
Today, Thursday, the Hungarian head of government Viktor Orbán met National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ). The Greens and the SPÖ are sharply critical. "This is about symbol and signal, and this signal is fatal," said Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler.
Orbán was received in Parliament on Thursday morning and is the first guest of the newly elected President of the National Council. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, Secretary General Christian Hafenecker, Head of the EU Delegation Harald Vilimsky and Member of the National Council Susanne Fürst were also present at the meeting in the reception room.
"Who is he inviting? An anti-democrat, anti-European and Putin apologist," said Green Party leader Werner Kogler in the direction of National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ). The Hungarian head of government had dismantled democracy and at the same time "pocketed many billions", while young people in his country would no longer have any prospects without the "EU billions". "We Greens do not want and will not allow these undesirable developments in our country."
Kogler's party colleague Sigrid Maurer criticized Orbán's image of women on Thursday: "In Hungary, parents are rewarded for having children, while single mothers go away empty-handed." The SPÖ takes a similar view: "Anyone who has Orbán as a role model is harming the country and its people. Instead of working on solutions for the major challenges, Kickl and Co. are once again demonstrating that they want to seal off Austria and Orbanize our country," said party leader Andreas Babler.
No meeting with Nehammer
A visit by Orbán to Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) is not planned. It is actually a private visit. For example, the Hungarian Prime Minister will take part in a panel discussion organized by the Swiss weekly newspaper "Weltwoche" and talk to the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder about peace in Europe.
The Hungarian leader has been criticized for his asylum policy and his understanding of democracy, among other things. The "systematic undermining of the rule of law", the "targeted attacks on civil society" and the discrimination against marginalized groups by the Hungarian government are violations of international human rights standards, Amnesty International's Executive Director, Shoura Hashemi, said in a press release.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.