On the Western line
Amok hunter: Alleged sighting stops train traffic
Major police alert on the Westbahn line in Tyrol on Wednesday evening: a witness claims to have seen the suspected double murderer Roland Drexler, who is now wanted throughout the EU, on a train. The train in question was stopped and searched. There were also operations at other stations.
Early on Wednesday evening, a witness raised the alarm with the police. "The person stated that she had seen a passenger on a train that had just departed from Innsbruck main station who looked similar to a fleeing criminal or that she suspected that this was the criminal," the police reported.
The alleged perpetrator was said to be Roland Drexler, who is said to have literally executed two people in Upper Austria on Monday. The police did not want to confirm this officially. According to "Krone" information, however, the operation was aimed at the allegedly sighted Drexler.
There were around 80 passengers on the train, who were subjected to a check.
Die Tiroler Polizei
As a result, a large police operation was initiated and the train in question was stopped at Ötztal-Bahnhof station (Imst district) at around 7.25 pm. "There were around 80 passengers on the train, who were subjected to a check. However, the wanted offender could not be identified," the investigators continued.
Manhunt also at other stations
In addition, "extensive search measures" were initiated in the area of the other stations between Innsbruck and Ötztal-Bahnhof, "all of which were also unsuccessful".
Recordings from surveillance cameras
In the meantime, footage from surveillance cameras had been viewed. "It turned out that the man was not the wanted suspect and the operation was finally brought to an end at around 10.30 pm," the investigators explain.
Due to the police operation, train services in the Ötztal-Bahnhof area had to be completely suspended for around 45 minutes.
Drexler could have weapons with him
So far, Roland Drexler, who is considered "very dangerous", has not been caught. An EU-wide manhunt is now underway for the suspected gunman. The police believe that Drexler may have two long guns and a handgun with him. He is also believed to be driving a silver VW Caddy with the license plate number RO-231EL.
The two victims are Franz Hofer (64), mayor of the municipality of Kirchberg ob der Donau, and Josef Hartl (64), a retired police officer. Both men were hunting companions of Drexler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.