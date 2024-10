This mayor survived an attempt on his life

The terrible bloodbath in the Mühlviertel also brings back bad memories for Josef Wiesinger. In September 2017, the former mayor of the 1,000-inhabitant community of Dimbach (Perg district) was the victim of a knife attack. A man stormed into the office, sprayed pepper spray in the face of the apprentice and the head of the village and threatened him with a knife and a gas pistol. The head of the office, who rushed to help his boss, was seriously injured in the arm and had to be taken to hospital.