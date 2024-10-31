This is how it goes on
Just a substitute – now the Sturm captain speaks!
Stefan Hierländer doesn't grumble, he prefers to fight! The long-serving Sturm captain has only made one appearance in the starting line-up this season. Ahead of Saturday's match against Rapid at home (5pm), the midfield all-rounder talks about his reserve role with the champions and his near future.
Stefan Hierländer has made nine appearances, playing a total of 107 minutes in the league, cup and Champions League. The Sturm captain has only started once, in the first round against Rapid. A result that does not make the all-rounder completely happy.
"Of course you always expect more, that's clear. Unfortunately, I was also ill at an unfavorable time. What's more, the width of the squad this season is greater than ever before," explains the Carinthian, who has long enjoyed legendary status after 287 games for the Blacks.
And since the 33-year-old is a sir, he will never have a bad word to say about being a precious joker or grandstand player. "I accept the situation now and try to get into a position that is more favorable for me. I'm not letting myself down, I'm stepping on the gas in training. Soccer is often fast-moving, I'll keep at it," says Hierländer.
"Hierli" knew what to expect. Before his contract extension in the spring, the sporting management had given him a clean bill of health and not promised him a lot of playing time. In turn, the club knows what it has in its flagship professional. Off the pitch, Hierländer sets the tone even without a regular place.
I'm training with a top team every day, everything is going well and I feel fit.
Sturm-Kapitän Stefan Hierländer
The midfielder is not yet thinking about a move in the winter - to be able to play more again. "When you've been a professional for as long as I have, you have fine antennae. I train with a top team every day, everything works well and I feel fit. And I have the self-confidence that I can still achieve a lot on the pitch."
