These stars are coming to our ski openings

It's hard to imagine with the current temperatures, but the ski season is fast approaching. Filzmoos has already unofficially started the season at the end of October. However, as the snow was still a long time coming in this country, a delegation of around 20 people from Filzmoos traveled to the Netherlands. This was the third time that this special, cross-border ski party had taken place. The reason for the party in Amsterdam is easy to explain: the Dutch market is particularly important for local tourism, with around 25 percent of guests on Salzburg's slopes coming from the Netherlands.