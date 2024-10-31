It's about to start!
These stars are coming to our ski openings
It's less than a month until the slopes finally open again! The ski season will once again be celebrated loudly this year with concerts by international acts.
It's hard to imagine with the current temperatures, but the ski season is fast approaching. Filzmoos has already unofficially started the season at the end of October. However, as the snow was still a long time coming in this country, a delegation of around 20 people from Filzmoos traveled to the Netherlands. This was the third time that this special, cross-border ski party had taken place. The reason for the party in Amsterdam is easy to explain: the Dutch market is particularly important for local tourism, with around 25 percent of guests on Salzburg's slopes coming from the Netherlands.
250 euros for a VIP ticket to the big Scooter show
The ski opening in Obertauern will also be international. The German electro band Scooter will be giving it their all at the end of November. Admission to the concert area on the pass summit on November 29 is at 7.30 pm. If you want to treat yourself to the luxury of a heated VIP tent including high-proof drinks, you will have to dig deep into your pockets. A warm seat is guaranteed for 250 euros per person.
In Saalbach-Hinterglemm it's three days of non-stop partying from December 6th! Several top-class acts in demand worldwide will be at the start: Feine Sahne Fischfilet, Sportfreunde Stiller, Mando Diao, Großstadtgeflüster and many more acts will open the ski season there. While the large main stage can be found in the middle of the village, the Saalbach valley leads up to another location: the 1600-metre-high Bernkogel. If you can't make up your mind, you can also start club hopping through the entire village.
In Zell am See-Kaprun, the decision is already easier: Leony and DJane Dominique Jardin are the stars of the opening on the Schmittenhöhe. The party starts at 6 pm on December 14.
And things are also hotting up in the immediate vicinity of Salzburger Land: after Robbie Williams last year, three superstars are coming to the ski opening in Ennstal this year (6 to 8 December). Bryan Adams, Sting and Simply Red are heading for Styria! Around 45,000 visitors are expected to attend the season opening of the four-mountain ski area - Hauser Kaibling, Planai, Hochwurzen and Reiteralm - this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
