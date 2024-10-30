Women rarely dare to become funeral directors

"Gnä' Frau tans das ned"

One of them is Jasmin Kreuzer. She found her way into the industry after training as a bereavement counselor, is now a funeral consultant and manages two Himmelblau branches. Before she reoriented herself, things were very different. "At the time, I was sitting in the office of another funeral home and said to the employee that it could actually be quite interesting. All he said to me in response was: 'Madam, you can't do that'."