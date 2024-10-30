Life jacket not suitable for selfies: influencers dead

"They said the vests interfered with their tanning"

"Some didn't want to wear them because they were taking selfies," said Sao Vincente police chief Marcos Alexandre Alfino a few days ago, describing the situation. "They said they were hindering them from tanning." When a huge wave hit the boat, the party guests must have bitterly regretted their decision. The boat sank into the water. The captain and four passengers survived. The bodies of the two people who drowned, Aline Tamara Moreira de Amorim and Beatriz Tavares da Silva Faria, were washed up on the shore a few days later.