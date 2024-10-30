High profile visit
Presley is coming to Vienna, but not to the Opera Ball
Priscilla Presley may not be coming to the Opera Ball in 2025, but she will shortly afterwards. At the end of March, she will be sharing anecdotes about the "King" and herself with her fans at the Metropol in Vienna ...
Just this year, the great film and style icon Priscilla Presley was in Austria. Back then, to attend the Vienna Opera Ball with master builder Richard Lugner (†91) as his star guest. Although she will miss our state ball in 2025 (February 27), the 79-year-old American will be back in the city shortly afterwards.
On this "historic visit", as she calls it, she wants to tell her own story and that of her life alongside Elvis Presley live in front of an audience. For the cult musician, who died in 1977, our capital was apparently always one of his secret places of longing. Apparently, the "King" always wanted to see the music capital of the world throughout his life.
But it never happened, which is why Priscilla wants to enjoy the trip to the full this time. In between, she will be giving evenings at the cult venue of the Vienna Metropol on March 28 and 29, in which she will allow fans and interested parties to immerse themselves in her world. So expect to hear not only anecdotes from her time, but also about her work after Elvis, together with daughter Lisa Marie (†2023) and how she intends to continue defending the legacy of the rock 'n' roll icon throughout her life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.