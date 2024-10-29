Foreign policy expert
These are the geopolitical consequences of a Trump victory
Kurt Seinitz, head of foreign policy at "Krone", analyzes the possible geopolitical consequences of the US election in 2024, the crises in the Middle East and the significance of the Ukraine conflict in a krone.tv interview with Jürgen Winterleitner. According to Seinitz, Donald Trump's potential comeback as US president in particular could mean a major change for Europe and the world.
The upcoming US presidential election between Donald Trump (Republican) and Kamala Harris (Democrat) has far-reaching consequences for global politics. Kurt Seinitz, foreign policy expert at "Krone", explains: "If Trump wins, it will by no means mean the same as before."
The European states would have to prepare for a more independent foreign policy, as support from the USA could dwindle in many areas. The consequences would be increased pressure on Europe, particularly in security policy and economic issues.
Middle East: a conflict with global implications
The situation in the Middle East remains tense. The conflict between Israel and the warring arm of Hamas in the Gaza Strip has claimed numerous victims and appears to be reaching a final stage. However, Seinitz emphasizes that the crisis is not over. "There needs to be a cooling-off period before we can think about a political solution," says the foreign policy expert. The influence of Iran, which supports both Hamas and Hezbollah, also remains a risk factor for the entire region.
Ukraine war: North Korea as a Russian ally
A new dimension in the Ukraine conflict arises from the possible support of Russia by North Korean soldiers. According to Seinitz, this could lead to a "multiplication of the conflict", as it could further increase the involvement of international forces. "If North Korea is really involved, then we are moving towards a world war," warns Seinitz, emphasizing the danger of an escalation that would also affect Europe.
External influences on the US elections
The role of external players such as China and Russia in the US elections is also an important topic. Although Seinitz believes their influence is limited, he emphasizes the increasing spread of fake news and disinformation. The American public is increasingly forced to question the authenticity of news, which has a lasting impact on the election campaign.
Outlook for action: Europe between the fronts
The geopolitical developments show how closely the crises and conflicts are interwoven. Europe faces the challenge of developing greater independence - be it in the area of security or diplomacy. In view of the US election and the trouble spots around the world, it remains to be seen what role the European states will play in the future.
