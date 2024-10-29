"It is simply unbelievable." Herbert Sieghartsleitner, chief hunter in Upper Austria, is clearly in shock. Two murdered hunters and a suspect who had also been active as a hunter for many years - this news is difficult to digest. The entire hunting community in Upper Austria is stunned and cannot understand how this tragedy could have happened. "I am deeply shocked by what has happened. I have personally known Mayor Franz Hofer very well for years. It is unbelievable what has just happened," says Sieghartsleitner.