The return of the Vienna derby in the HLA Meisterliga

17 months of derby abstinence

It's been a long time since the Viennese clubs faced each other in a competitive match. On May 29, 2023, the West Viennese secured their place in the final with a 2:1 win in the semi-final series. This was followed by the final triumph over Linz and the club's exit to the second division for financial reasons.



The starting position speaks in favor of the Fivers ahead of the clash in the Wiener Stadthalle. The Margaretner are in a secure mid-table position, while WEST WIEN only recently picked up their first points of the season against Linz. But a derby has its own rules, as we all know, and the answer will be given on Wednesday evening!



Watch the whole episode of "Handball - Das Magazin" in the video!