Krefeld lets Herbie move to Villach for good

After more than a year, VSV were once again able to celebrate a derby win against the KAC! The Adler captains led the way with a top performance. On Wednesday, the new management team will be presented in a press release - the "Krone" knows what the deal with neo-sporting director Hohenberger and Krefeld looks like. The Red Jackets' tank is pretty empty.
After three consecutive defeats, the Adler's run of bad luck ended in the derby of all places! The 3:2 victory in overtime was also the first triumph in the "brotherly duel" since October 1, 2023 - before that, they had lost four times in a row to the Red Jackets.
"Winning against the KAC is a great feeling," said a delighted coach Tray Tuomie. "Also because the whole team impressed - and the captains led the way." Captain's assistant John Hughes made the important 2:2 just 74 seconds after the 1:2. In injury time, captain Alex Rauchenwald provided the great assist for his second "assistant" Philipp Lindner, who fixed the victory.
"That was one of our best derbies in years. We were close to the man, aggressive, put the KAC under pressure early on and we were good skaters." Lindner: "We finally showed that we're a good team. Everyone fought for everyone else - that was really great."
Signed a termination agreement
Tomorrow, VSV will announce in a press release what will happen in the management next season. Bosses Gerald Rauchenwald and Andi Schwab will retire to the advisory board. The new board will be made up of four or five people. First and foremost with managing director Martin Winkler and Herbert Hohenberger, who will become sports director.
"Herbie" is now on two tracks
The "Krone" found out from DEL 2 team Krefeld how things really look with Hohenberger there. The VSV legend has already signed a long-term contract in Villach. Herbie had previously agreed with Krefeld to terminate his contract in April 2025.
Until then, the 55-year-old is allowed to work for both clubs. He is assistant coach at Krefeld. Hohenberger will have next weekend off, when he will be introduced to the team at the match between VSV and Asiago.
Yesterday, Monday, the Red Jackets only met briefly in the dressing room after the derby defeat - but it was intense. Coach Kirk Furey had assembled his squad - and gave them a lengthy lecture on their performance in the 3:2 defeat after extra time in Villach. "To be successful in such a phase, everyone in the team has to work for the success of the team, and that wasn't the case today in individual cases," emphasized the Canadian. He didn't specify who he meant! Senna Peeters (still no goal, one assist!) had to stay on the bench in the final third in Villach and was replaced by 17-year-old David Waschnig.
Already the 19th competitive game
With 24:43 shots, the team was also totally outclassed in this derby. You could tell that some of the players were running on empty and lacking strength. But no wonder: It was the 19th (!) mandatory KAC game (league and CHL) this season, the tenth in October. In addition, important forwards Jan Mursak, Raphael Herburger, Nick Pastujov and Fabian Hochegger are missing.
Two returnees pretty much fixed
But help is on the way: Herburger and Hochegger will be back on the ice this week and should be back after the break. Mursak and Pastujov will also make their comeback in the foreseeable future. "We have to get everything out of the two games before the break and find a way out of this downward spiral," says center Daniel Obersteiner, who scored the 1:0 in Villach.
After a tough week with just three points from the games against Salzburg, Bolzano, Fehervar and Villach, the team heads straight to Vienna today - to a real favorite opponent. They have won six league games in a row against the Caps. They then face Innsbruck on Friday before taking an early team break due to the Sunday off. With Florian Vorauer, David Maier, Thimo Nickl, Clemens Unterweger, Daniel Obersteiner and Simeon Schwinger, six KAC players have been nominated for the German Cup from November 7-10 in Landshut. Marco Richter from VSV is included, as well as Carinthian Lucas Thaler (Salzburg).
