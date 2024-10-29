Krefeld lets Herbie move to Villach for good

Yesterday, Monday, the Red Jackets only met briefly in the dressing room after the derby defeat - but it was intense. Coach Kirk Furey had assembled his squad - and gave them a lengthy lecture on their performance in the 3:2 defeat after extra time in Villach. "To be successful in such a phase, everyone in the team has to work for the success of the team, and that wasn't the case today in individual cases," emphasized the Canadian. He didn't specify who he meant! Senna Peeters (still no goal, one assist!) had to stay on the bench in the final third in Villach and was replaced by 17-year-old David Waschnig.