Motorola Edge 50 Neo: “People’s cell phone” for everyone?

Wireless charging, a waterproof housing with IP68 specification, a finger scanner in the screen and even a long update vow, which is normally only found in the expensive premium class, are all included in the package with the new Edge 50 Neo. There is also an optically stabilized 50 megapixel camera and modern wireless technologies. However, if you take a closer look, you will discover one or two areas where savings have been made. Krone+ has tested Motorola's new mid-range.