Investigations against Sobotka and Schmid closed

There was no evidence of influence

The investigation, which has now been closed, was specifically based on the suspicion that Sobotka allegedly intervened with Schmid to influence the tax audit of the private foundation - and that Schmid complied. "However, it was not possible to prove that Sobotka improperly influenced the tax audit of the foundation or its outcome in the sense of demanding specific partisan official acts by Mr. Schmid," the WKStA has now announced.