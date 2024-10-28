Pröll Private Foundation
Investigations against Sobotka and Schmid closed
The Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) has closed the investigation into the Dr. Erwin Pröll Private Foundation.
The original allegations could not be proven, the WKStA announced in a press release on Monday. Former National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) and former Secretary General in the Ministry of Finance Thomas Schmid were affected. Both had been investigated on suspicion of abuse of office.
There was no evidence of influence
The investigation, which has now been closed, was specifically based on the suspicion that Sobotka allegedly intervened with Schmid to influence the tax audit of the private foundation - and that Schmid complied. "However, it was not possible to prove that Sobotka improperly influenced the tax audit of the foundation or its outcome in the sense of demanding specific partisan official acts by Mr. Schmid," the WKStA has now announced.
The tax liability had been assessed in accordance with the law and imposed on the foundation, it also stated. "The investigation proceedings therefore had to be closed." The investigations were closed following approval of the corresponding project report by the Vienna Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Justice in agreement with the Council of Instructions.
