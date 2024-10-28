Hirscher: “Let’s not make such a fuss, please”

After his 23rd place, Hirscher spoke of "one of the most emotional days of my life". The 35-year-old had only finally decided to compete in Sölden on Friday, even though not everything had gone smoothly in preparation. "It was great that it went so well," he said afterwards. "The improvement in the second run was fantastic. It felt like there was hardly a mistake. It was amazing! I really wonder where that comes from," said the man who won the overall World Cup eight times in a row from 2012 to 2019 and won 67 World Cup races.