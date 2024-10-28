This is how it goes on now
Hirscher: “Let’s not make such a fuss, please”
Ski giant Marcel Hirscher showed in Sölden that he can keep up with the world's best after a five-year break. With the third-best time, the 35-year-old from Salzburg raced to 23rd place in the giant slalom on his comeback. But what is the eight-time overall World Cup winner's plan for the future?
"As long as I'm fit and can ski like I have in the last few weeks, and as long as I continue to enjoy it so much, I'll do a few races," announced Hirscher in Sölden. However, there is no concrete schedule. Whether he will start in Levi in mid-November is not yet fixed. "But let's not make such a fuss as we're doing now about whether I'm going or not. I'll let you know," said the man from Salzburg.
After his 23rd place, Hirscher spoke of "one of the most emotional days of my life". The 35-year-old had only finally decided to compete in Sölden on Friday, even though not everything had gone smoothly in preparation. "It was great that it went so well," he said afterwards. "The improvement in the second run was fantastic. It felt like there was hardly a mistake. It was amazing! I really wonder where that comes from," said the man who won the overall World Cup eight times in a row from 2012 to 2019 and won 67 World Cup races.
"It's great"
"It's great to ski without pressure and obligations. I used to feel more or less obliged to at least finish in the top two, but now it was brilliant to qualify for the second run," explained the two-time Olympic champion and seven-time World Champion. Hirscher also gave an interview partly in Dutch. The man from Salzburg is now competing for his mother's home country and is a dual citizen.
But his races in the Netherlands are not yet shown live on television. But what is not, can still be ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
