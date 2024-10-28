Straight talk from Bidstrup: “That’s not good enough!”

The Dane, like Bernhard Seonbuchner, emphasized that it was not down to the quality of the squad. "We qualified for the Champions League with this squad. There was good energy in the team at that point. Whether the Champions League can be the yardstick is another story. We find it difficult to score goals in the Bundesliga. But the squad is strong enough to play up front in the Bundesliga," said the Salzburg sporting director in an interview with Sky. The demands have been higher in Salzburg in the past.