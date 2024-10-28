Experts give good tips for World Savings Week

Small amounts can make a big difference

Popular savings challenges, such as saving all copper coins, €2 coins or €5 bills from your change, should not be underestimated, says Viehauser: "Consistently saving small amounts pays off! Especially around World Savings Day, customers always come to us with their savings hippos and are surprised at the sums they have saved."

However, the expert takes a critical view of excessive amounts in daily savings accounts, as inflation is gradually eroding the value of savings despite the higher interest rates. Viehauser: "If you could still buy five new washing machines for your nest egg today - in two, three or five years' time, you may only be able to afford four or three machines for that money. You need good advice to invest your hard-saved money in the best possible way."