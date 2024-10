House on fire: Dad and son rescued outside

It must have been a big shock for dad and son (4) in the East Styrian community of Hartl: At 3.20 on Sunday night, they noticed the fire on the second floor of their house. They managed to escape outside - the 31-year-old then tried to extinguish the fire, which was still manageable, with a fire extinguisher. The Obertiefenbach and Stubenberg fire departments were alerted and arrived on the scene shortly afterwards with almost 40 firefighters.