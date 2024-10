Wrong-way driving on the S6 and A9: Pensioner stopped

Pensioner ignored attempts to stop

And so the driver continued in the direction of St. Michael and even ignored several attempts by the police to stop. Instead, she even drove onto the A9 (Pyhrnautobahn) in the direction of Liezen as a wrong-way driver. It was only at the Traboch exit that the 83-year-old finally managed to stop. She was visibly confused - but a breathalyzer test was negative.