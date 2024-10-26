From guitarist
Sweet marriage proposal at Folkshilfe concert
Now that was a surprise, and not just for the fans. At the second sold-out unplugged concert of the band "Folkshilfe" at the Brucknerhaus in Linz, guitarist Paul Slaviczek proposed to his Tamara. Tears of emotion flowed, and not only from the chosen one.
Before the song "Schena Mensch", Florian Ritt explains that there were always questions about whether Folkshilfe could write a song about love, but he thought it would be difficult and they hesitated for a long time. "With Schena Mensch, however, we now have a song for which several people have said yes this year and one of them wants to do the same...", says the band's singer somewhat cryptically at first.
One went down on one knee
Then suddenly a spotlight came on and Paul Slaviczek, the band's guitarist, stood there and got down on one knee in front of his completely perplexed girlfriend Tamara - who was sitting in row three. Of course, he also had a ring with him, there was a very intimate embrace and a few tears of emotion. You could see that the chosen one hadn't expected it at all.
The band members were visibly happy - suddenly the whole concert seemed much more relaxed and cheerful. A beautiful moment that made many people pull out their cell phones and then the program continued.
Avec's performance
But the marriage proposal wasn't the only highlight of the evening at the Brucknerhaus, there was also a performance by singer AVEC with a version of "Home".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
