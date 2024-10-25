89-year-old woman accused: “Found a will”

Envelope was in the pocket of the deceased

According to the Vienna public prosecutor's office, she allegedly forged the will of her last relative, namely her half-brother. The man died at the end of July 2021, and while cleaning out his house in the presence of two women, Ms. R. found an envelope with the words "Testament" in her brother's pocket and took it with her to the notary. The only difference to the old will, in which she would have received valuable works of art and an apartment: the house by the lake, in which she would have had a lifelong right of residence according to the original will, would also have become her property.