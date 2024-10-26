Austria Vienna against WSG Tirol from 5pm LIVE

Helm not a fan of league division

Helm made no secret of the fact that he is not a fan of the division into championship and qualifying groups. "The league mode was introduced for a clear reason, namely so that the entertainment society gets its money's worth. Something is being artificially created here that doesn't make the clubs' work any easier." The quality of soccer is suffering as a result of the struggle for places above and below the line, said Helm. "We live from the fact that people find it exciting, but it should be exciting that we play attractive and courageous soccer."