"Krone" commentary
Less is more
The two-year report card that the black-red Tyrolean state government received as part of a "Krone" survey is anything but exhilarating. "It's not enough to rush from one appointment to the next around the clock and often give people the feeling that you can't listen to them because you should already be on to the next one," says Claus Meinert, editor-in-chief of the "Tiroler Krone".
New brooms sweep well! They say. This means that newcomers to the top have the opportunity to question, change or even abolish old rules and processes.
If you look at the results after two years of a black-red state government, it must unfortunately be said that this saying does not apply at all. At least the majority of the population is not aware of it. And this despite the fact that the public relations department in the Landhaus is constantly growing and producing masses of mailings.
The two-year report card that Governor Anton Mattle and his deputy Georg Dornauer as well as the other six members of the government received in the Krone survey is anything but intoxicating and presentable.
"Old brooms know the nooks and crannies better"
It's not enough to rush from one appointment to the next around the clock, often giving people the feeling that you can't listen to them because you should already be on to the next one. Nor is it enough to use all the old tricks to keep the opposition down, as they have too many opportunities to counter-argue. Nor is it enough to occasionally pour out the euro cornucopia to quickly extinguish financial fires without questioning the cause.
Less, but more consistently, would probably be more in many cases. This state government should take this to heart. Otherwise, one has to say: "New brooms may sweep well, but the old ones know the nooks and crannies much better".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
