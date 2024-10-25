17 children abducted: Chinese woman sentenced to death

Victim was sold for around 450 euros

The case was initiated in 2022 by a woman from Guizhou who had been kidnapped 27 years earlier and was looking for her family. She had been sold to Hebei in 1995 for 3500 yuan (around 450 euros) and turned to the police. Through a video she had posted on the social media platform Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, she was able to find relatives and eventually contacted the police with information about her abduction.