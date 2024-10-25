Underage tobacconist robbers in Salzburg tracked down

The Salzburg State Office of Criminal Investigation has now solved the robbery of a tobacconist in the state capital on October 10. The two perpetrators are a twelve-year-old Afghan and a 13-year-old Austrian - both are therefore not criminally liable. At the same time, the police tracked down a 17-year-old Austrian who is said to have scouted out the tobacconist's before and during the crime and signaled to the two children. The man was put on the wanted list.