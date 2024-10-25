12 and 13 years old
Underage tobacconist robbers in Salzburg tracked down
The robbery of a tobacconist in the Münchner Bundesstraße in Salzburg on October 10 has been solved. The two suspects are a 12-year-old Afghan and a 13-year-old Austrian. The duo also had a 17-year-old accomplice.
The Salzburg State Office of Criminal Investigation has now solved the robbery of a tobacconist in the state capital on October 10. The two perpetrators are a twelve-year-old Afghan and a 13-year-old Austrian - both are therefore not criminally liable. At the same time, the police tracked down a 17-year-old Austrian who is said to have scouted out the tobacconist's before and during the crime and signaled to the two children. The man was put on the wanted list.
The whereabouts of the 17-year-old are currently unknown, the public prosecutor's office has issued an arrest warrant. It is not yet clear whether the older boy instigated the two younger offenders to commit the robbery or was taken along by one of the two boys to look after them, a police spokeswoman told APA.
When questioned, one of the two minors was also in possession of 21 grams of cannabis resin, which he said he wanted to sell. Even though the two main offenders have not yet reached the age of criminal responsibility, the police will prepare a report for the public prosecutor's office. The latter has the option of taking appropriate educational measures, such as placing them in a supervised residential community.
During the robbery late one morning in the Münchner Bundesstraße in Salzburg-Liefering, the two boys threatened the tobacconist with a knife and stole a small amount of cash. A manhunt launched immediately at the time was unsuccessful.
