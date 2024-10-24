135 recruits ceremonially sworn in in Trausdorf

Moving moment

Of the 135 recruits, who come from various parts of Austria, 100 joined the Staff Company & Service Operations and the First Jäger Company of the Burgenland Military Command in September and October. The 32 recruits of the Staff Company & Service Operations are completing their basic training in guard duty, as drivers and in the Military Band of the Burgenland Military Command. The 58 conscripts of the First Jäger Company complete their basic training with the swearing-in ceremony. Afterwards, they are transferred to various posts in Burgenland, Vienna, Lower Austria and Styria. 38 remain with the Burgenland Military Command.