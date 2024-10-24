Army ceremony
135 recruits ceremonially sworn in in Trausdorf
On Thursday, 135 recruits were sworn in to the Republic of Austria in the parish garden of the municipality of Trausdorf. For the soldiers, this symbolic moment marked the completion of their basic training and the beginning of their service in the Austrian Armed Forces.
The ceremonial swearing-in took place in the presence of numerous guests of honor. The Mayor of Trausdorf, Andreas Rotpuller, welcomed the President of the Provincial Parliament, Robert Hergovich, who attended on behalf of the Governor. Also present were Colonel Raimund Wrana, Deputy Commander of the Burgenland Military Command, and Colonel Günter Hauer, City Police Commander of Eisenstadt.
Moving moment
Of the 135 recruits, who come from various parts of Austria, 100 joined the Staff Company & Service Operations and the First Jäger Company of the Burgenland Military Command in September and October. The 32 recruits of the Staff Company & Service Operations are completing their basic training in guard duty, as drivers and in the Military Band of the Burgenland Military Command. The 58 conscripts of the First Jäger Company complete their basic training with the swearing-in ceremony. Afterwards, they are transferred to various posts in Burgenland, Vienna, Lower Austria and Styria. 38 remain with the Burgenland Military Command.
The ceremonial conclusion of the ceremony was the performance of the Great Austrian Tattoo by the Burgenland Military Band. Under the direction of the military bandmaster, Colonel Johann Kausz, the performance provided a dignified and musically impressive conclusion to the evening. The guests and family members present applauded the soldiers and musicians for their performance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
