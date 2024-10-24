“AI won’t cost jobs in the healthcare sector”

Problems of AI

There is still a lot of work to be done before AI is used on a large scale in the industry. The fact that machines that detect skin cancer, for example, have mainly been trained with images of fair-skinned people also leads to discrimination against minorities in similar cases.

In the USA, for example, an artificial intelligence system did not refer coronavirus patients with a history of asthma for inpatient treatment, because The software recognized that they were mostly cured. However, the AI did not see that this was only the case because these patients were immediately taken into intensive treatment.