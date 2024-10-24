Stubborn judge
The Schilling case: curious events in court
The court battle between the Bohrn Mena couple and Green Party MP Lena Schilling has entered the next round in Vienna. And the parties to the dispute finally managed to reach an agreement: they decided on "eternal rest".
Great media interest in the Inner City District Court during the continuation of the civil proceedings between the Bohrn Mena couple and Green Party politician Lena Schilling. The couple accuses Schilling of making false allegations that damage her credit.
"You have a role model function"
At the preparatory hearing in June, Judge Andrea Zlöbl recommended that the parties reach an amicable settlement. "Do you want to continue the confrontation? Or do you take responsibility? Then everyone has to move. After all, you have a role model function," she says. And adds: "If you get your act together now, no one will lose."
Unfortunately, the appeal was in vain for the time being. In fact, new dirty laundry was already being washed in the run-up to the second day of the trial. But the judge remained stubborn. On the second day of the trial, she also insisted on settlement talks, which had apparently not taken place in the meantime. This is why they make up for it directly in court and the trial is interrupted - for a long time.
Schilling waives her right to be questioned
Lena Schilling is once again not present in person: "She is in Brussels," she informs her lawyer, stating that she will not be questioned. The lawyer adds: "The trial should not be used for personal vendettas on the plaintiff's side." She submits a settlement proposal.
Written declaration agreed
The trial finally continues at 4 pm. The judge announces: "The parties agree to suspend the conflict forever." They have finally found a solution. Ms. Schilling will make a written statement to several people, beyond that there will be no more statements.
