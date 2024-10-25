Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Innsbruck market hall

Large-scale towing takes customers by surprise

Nachrichten
25.10.2024 14:00

Parking in the loading zone was usually tolerated by customers of the Innsbruck market hall. Now they are often in for a nasty surprise: vehicle gone, 400 euro fine. Is there an explanation for this?

0 Kommentare

Oops, where my car was just parked there is now just empty gray asphalt!" Several customers of the market hall were recently confronted with this disillusionment. They had parked their cars in the loading zone to the south of the building to run their errands. Some of them may have parked for hours, and "black sheep" may even have wanted to save themselves expensive fees for days on end. There are a good dozen of these spaces available.

The tow truck is gone, and with it all the vehicles in this zone. (Bild: zVg)
The tow truck is gone, and with it all the vehicles in this zone.
(Bild: zVg)

Towing operations even at "impossible times"
Apparently this is now a thing of the past. "Yes, for a few weeks now there has been rigorous towing, even at impossible times, i.e. at night," confirms Petra Mariner, head of the Markthalle, in response to an inquiry from Krone. Surprised and even angry market hall customers have repeatedly contacted her recently. It costs around 400 euros to "redeem" the towed car including the fine.

Zitat Icon

Many customers have parked here and I was not aware of any problems in the past.

Markthallen-Chefin Petra Mariner

Market hall boss: "Certainly not our initiative"
It is important to Mariner to emphasize that the initiative for the towing actions did not come from those responsible for the market hall. The space is clearly needed for the actual loading and unloading of suppliers, but she is not aware of any serious problems caused by the parkers.

"Action sharp?" No instructions known
Inquiry to the city: Is there a targeted "action sharp" going on here? The Mobile Monitoring Group (MÜG) involved in the towing operations referred to Martina Norz, who is responsible for the parking areas and emphasized: "I am not aware of any orders or instructions."

What is a loading zone?
She points out that a loading zone is generally intended for the "uninterrupted" loading of bulky goods. "Buying two apples is certainly not one of them." And if no owner shows up at the vehicle for some time, towing may well follow.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf